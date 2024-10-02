Michael S. Dell Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

DELL stock opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

