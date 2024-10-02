Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.91.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

