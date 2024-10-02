Morgan Sindall Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 41.50 (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.56) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 3,095 ($41.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,934.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,621.25. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.30, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,768 ($23.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,140 ($42.00).

Insider Transactions at Morgan Sindall Group

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Kelly Gangotra bought 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($40.53) per share, with a total value of £29,542.50 ($39,516.45). Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

