Northland Capmk Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,397,005 shares of company stock worth $7,831,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

