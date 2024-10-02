Peter Clarke Sells 2,000 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total value of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,859.76.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FFH stock opened at C$1,717.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1,602.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,554.55. The company has a market cap of C$36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,070.00 and a 52 week high of C$1,717.72.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.8998764 EPS for the current year.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
