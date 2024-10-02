Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 3,944 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,944 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £986 ($1,318.89).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 3,724 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £968.24 ($1,295.13).

On Monday, July 29th, Sue Rivett bought 3,682 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £957.32 ($1,280.52).

Pharos Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.31) on Wednesday. Pharos Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £95.08 million, a P/E ratio of -766.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.77.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 0.36 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHAR

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.