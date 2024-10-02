ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PROK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

ProKidney Trading Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that ProKidney will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In related news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $41,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,480 shares in the company, valued at $258,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProKidney by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

