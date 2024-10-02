Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 49,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,027. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
