Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,644. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

