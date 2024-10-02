Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Decreased by Analyst

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

