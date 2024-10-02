Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toyota Motor Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $20.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.83 EPS.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $177.89 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.86.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $12,910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

