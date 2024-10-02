Reviewing NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of Marpai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marpai and NewGenIvf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Marpai currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,147.40%. Given Marpai’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Marpai has a beta of 4.85, meaning that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -92.76% N/A -99.32% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marpai and NewGenIvf Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $34.87 million 0.15 -$28.75 million ($3.19) -0.15 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.50 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

NewGenIvf Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marpai.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

