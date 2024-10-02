Reviewing Viking (NYSE:VIK) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viking and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75 KNOT Offshore Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viking presently has a consensus price target of $37.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Viking’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viking is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0.66% 2.84% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Viking and KNOT Offshore Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.71 billion 3.16 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners $296.76 million 0.77 -$33.57 million ($0.76) -8.84

KNOT Offshore Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Viking on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

