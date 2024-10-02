Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of R stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

