Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,633 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.89 per share, with a total value of 25,948.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,653,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 328,182,176.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,012 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.84 per share, with a total value of 126,910.08.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.73 per share, with a total value of 4,719.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,006 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.98 per share, with a total value of 32,055.88.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of 15.85 and a 200 day moving average of 15.52.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

