Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 1.7% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $270.34 and last traded at $271.98. 1,027,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,539,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.64.

Specifically, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.03.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $262.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.95 and a 200-day moving average of $264.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

