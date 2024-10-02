Shanti B. Gupta Sells 80,000 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

