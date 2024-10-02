Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Grows By 5.9%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDEW opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

