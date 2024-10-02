Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Decreases By 6.6%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coats Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

