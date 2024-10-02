Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Decreases By 6.6%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Coats Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.
About Coats Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coats Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.