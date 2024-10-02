Short Interest in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Drops By 5.2%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.18. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,369 shares in the company, valued at $417,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $65,963.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,673 shares of company stock worth $379,977. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 90,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

