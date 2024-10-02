Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Drops By 5.4%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 1,140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.