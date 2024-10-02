Short Interest in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Increases By 6.6%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 49,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 35.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.99. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Enovix by 53.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.