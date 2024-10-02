Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Expands By 6.5%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FAAR opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
