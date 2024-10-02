Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Declines By 5.9%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 22.5 %

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

