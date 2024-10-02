Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Declines By 5.9%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 22.5 %
Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51.
About Fusion Fuel Green
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Fuel Green
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.