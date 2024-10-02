Short Interest in Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Drops By 6.2%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Glass House Brands Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GLASF stock opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.31.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

