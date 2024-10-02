Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Declines By 5.7%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance

Global Mofy Metaverse stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Get Global Mofy Metaverse alerts:

About Global Mofy Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.