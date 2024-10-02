Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Declines By 5.7%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
Global Mofy Metaverse stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $15.47.
About Global Mofy Metaverse
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Mofy Metaverse
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.