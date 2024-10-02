Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $25.00 at TD Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital World Investors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $48,551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 629.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

