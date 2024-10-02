StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:LEE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.22.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lee Enterprises will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lee Enterprises
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.