StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LEE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lee Enterprises will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

