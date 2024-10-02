StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.