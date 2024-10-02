StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

