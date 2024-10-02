StockNews.com Downgrades Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.33 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

