StockNews.com Downgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Hold

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at $454,418.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,418.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

