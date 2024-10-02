StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
PHI opened at $27.32 on Monday. PLDT has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
