StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Buy

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PLDT Stock Up 1.6 %

PHI opened at $27.32 on Monday. PLDT has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLDT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

