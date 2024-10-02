StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.54 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

