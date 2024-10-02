Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$73.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.