Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$73.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.60.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$47.47 and a 52-week high of C$74.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$64.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.71.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

