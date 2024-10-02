Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.71. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

