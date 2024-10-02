TFI International Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $135.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.22. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in TFI International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

