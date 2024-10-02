THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

THO opened at $110.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

