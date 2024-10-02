Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 51,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of 307% compared to the average daily volume of 12,670 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.