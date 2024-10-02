Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Traeger Stock Performance
Shares of COOK opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Traeger has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.97.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger
Analyst Ratings Changes
COOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Traeger
About Traeger
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Traeger
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.