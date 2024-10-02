Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $22.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TVTX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $13.99 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,707 shares of company stock valued at $915,112. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

