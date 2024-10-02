Travis Perkins plc (TPRKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Travis Perkins Stock Down 1.4 %
TPRKY stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
