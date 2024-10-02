Travis Perkins plc (TPRKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 1.4 %

TPRKY stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

