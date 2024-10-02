Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.60. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.