Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $58.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $50,115.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,584 shares of company stock worth $2,062,296. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

