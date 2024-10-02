VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp owned 2.65% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Robotics ETF alerts:

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VanEck Robotics ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.