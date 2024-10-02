Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $48.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.91.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.17.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.