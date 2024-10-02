Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Weibo stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

