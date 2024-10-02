White Pine Llc Sells 26,510 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 26,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $31,281.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,577,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Zevia PBC Stock Performance
Shares of ZVIA opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 44.31% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.
