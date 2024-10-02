White Pine Llc Sells 26,510 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 26,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $31,281.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,577,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of ZVIA opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 44.31% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

About Zevia PBC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zevia PBC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Free Report ) by 128.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Zevia PBC worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

