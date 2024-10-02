WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK) Quiet Period To Expire on October 2nd

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 2nd. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ WOK opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.08.
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Company Profile
