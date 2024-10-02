WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$238.80 and last traded at C$238.22, with a volume of 29779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$237.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$254.50.

WSP Global Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$226.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$218.43.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.4350933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

