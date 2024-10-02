Zacks Research Comments on Alliant Energy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliant Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,804,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

